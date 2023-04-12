Home News Neyver Obando Mosquera, coastal marine deputy director of Codechocó
Neyver Obando Mosquera, coastal marine deputy director of Codechocó

Neyver Obando Mosquera, coastal marine deputy director of Codechocó

The agroforestry engineer Neyver Obando Mosquera was appointed as deputy director of coastal marine and protected areas of Codechocó, which seeks to protect the coastal marine ecosystems of Chocó, which have an extension of 6,919.7 km2 They are home to a wide variety of important hydrobiological resources.

Neyver Obando Mosquera is an agroforestry engineer from the Technological University of Chocó, a specialist in ordering and integrated management of hydrographic basins from the Santo Tomás University.

He has more than twenty years of experience in Codechocó, where he has led the declaration processes of five protected areas declared by the environmental authority, the planning and integrated management plans of the coastal environmental units Darién, Chocó North Pacific and Baudó – San Juan.

This new sub-directorate of Codechocó also seeks to prevent pollution and implement measures to adapt to climate change.

This new sub-directorate is given in compliance with the provisions of Law 1450 of 2011, by which the National Development Plan 2010-2014 is adopted, where it was established that the CARs of the coastal departments will exercise their functions of environmental authority in the marine zones up to the limit of the straight baselines established in Decree 1436 of 1984 and Agreement No. 004 of July 29, 2022 by means of which Codechocó created the Coastal Marine and Protected Areas Sub-directorate.

