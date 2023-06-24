Home » Commissioning parade of cadets held at Pakistan Naval Academy Karachi
Saturday June 24, 2023, 5:44 PM

KARACHI (Umm Uz) Commissioning parade of 119th Midshipman and 27th Short Service Commission cadets was held at Pakistan Naval Academy Karachi today.
According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR), cadets from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain were among those who passed out. Ali was awarded Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal, Officer Cadet Sanaullah Mahfouz was awarded JCSC Gold Medal. Officer Cadet Abdul Rahman Jaza S Alharthi from Saudi Arabia was awarded the Chief of Naval Staff Gold Medal. CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was the chief guest on the occasion. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi welcomed him.

