For entrepreneurs of the axis – El Diario

500 companies is a publication that brings together businessmen with a long history who have made Risaralda great and also the space for betting on transformation and innovation and those who start on the arduous path of business. This is how the most important gastronomic exhibition in the region is about to start and if you have a venture in this field or in that of liquors, this is the opportunity to be noticed.

In addition, by participating, you can benefit from wide dissemination in the media, including advertising in the newspapers El Diario and Q’hubo, mentions on the radio, presence in social networks and visibility before the most influential businessmen of the axis. But it doesn’t end there, there is also the option to participate in a micro-wheel of allies and obtain an additional advertising bonus of $10,000,000. Find out how to join this exciting experience!

The magazine 500 companies that make Risaralda great will be delivered at an event that promises to be an ideal showcase to showcase products and achieve greater recognition in the region. To participate in this unique opportunity, simply send a photo of your product to the cell phone 3113004455 and secure your place in this outstanding gastronomic exhibition, there are only 30 seats.

Best of all, participation is completely free! Once selected, there is the opportunity to enjoy extensive advertising coverage in the prestigious newspapers mentioned above. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to show the world your wonderful culinary talent and take your business to the next level.

Get ready to surprise the most demanding palates and make your business a benchmark in the coffee region! Join this gastronomic show and let your passion for cooking and spirits conquer everyone.

Registration for this gastronomic sample will be open from June 21 to 30.