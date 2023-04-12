news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 12 – New troubles for Paris Saint Germain. Coach Christophe Galtier is at the center of fierce controversy in France and risks having to leave his post due to a heavy accusation of racism against black and Muslim players. The facts date back to when Galtier sat on the Nice bench in the 2021-22 season. The Parisian club has opened an internal investigation.



“RMC Sport” made public an email from the then general manager of the transalpine club, Julien Fournier, addressed to the management of Nice: “He came to my office and told me that I had to take into account the reality of the city – reads the alleged mail – He told me that we shouldn’t have so many black and Muslim players in the team. He told me that he had gone to the restaurant and that many had pointed out to him that Nice is “a black team”. There were no arguments sports, only religious or related to the color of the skin”.



Last year Fournier himself on Galtier’s farewell to Nice expressed himself thus: “If I explain the real reasons why we fought each other, because this is the real word, Galtier will never go back to a locker room either in France or in Europe”.



But he did not reveal the reasons. PSG fans asked for clarity and “if Fournier’s allegations are verified, Galtier’s exemption”. (HANDLE).

