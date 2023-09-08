Home » Mónica Rodríguez’s outrage over an episode of animal abuse




Given this, the woman from Antioquia did not remain silent and decided to replicate it and contribute to the complaint made by the Internet user about this terrifying fact:

“Wretched, cowardly, unhappy,” He began by writing asking that the authorities take action as soon as possible:

“It is urgent to get that little animal out of there. “That guy shouldn’t have animals.”, demanded the Mayor of Itagüí and the Protection Police and Special Services. He also asked to “disseminate” the images so that the pet could be rescued immediately and saved from these types of people.

It should be noted that Mónica Rodríguez usually uses her social networks to share complaints and reports about the social reality of the country and animal abuse, so she asked others to spread the video and apply pressure.

