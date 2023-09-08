Home » Mola-Polimnia, Amateur Cup: a derby on the Adriatic coast
Mola-Polimnia, Amateur Cup: a derby on the Adriatic coast

We are only at the initial stage of the season, at the category cup which, at least in its first rounds, hardly tickles the fans’ fantasies, yet it already seems like an advanced championship climate. Intrigued by the latest developments in Mola, I stop at the “Caduti di Superga” where for the first round of the regional phase of the Amateur Cup, Virtus Mola hosts Polimnia from nearby Polignano a Mare.

Many people flocked this Sunday afternoon to watch the sporting match between these two beautiful centers overlooking the Adriatic. The Molese ultras presence, active and determined, makes the match even more beautiful and warms up the already meteorologically hot environment of this Sunday at the end of August even more.

The local fans rally behind the OF MOLA banner, providing an excellent scenic impact which is matched by no less lively singing cheers. In fact, the support of the hosts is really interesting. Thick fistfuls that are wasted, repeated chants, handclaps coordinated by the drum in a surgically perfect manner. Theirs was a welcome surprise. Or more than a surprise, a welcome return after the vicissitudes of their team that had kept them away from the spotlight.

From Polignano there was the presence of a small ultras representation, without patches, to at least symbolically honor the match. Marking the card is the most praiseworthy thing you can do, especially when the masses aren’t moving behind the most willing. Polimnia’s victory on the pitch 1 to 2 is the best reward for their act of faith.

