Montalto Dora, vintage basketball for over 55s

the day

Afternoon full of emotions, memories and a little nostalgia spent at the municipal gymnasium of Montalto Dora. The event, called “Ivrea Basket Club Vintage”, attracted over fifty players strictly over 55 divided into two teams, red and white, colors that have always distinguished the Ivrea Basket Club, who competed in four twelve-minute halves each of actual play (video by Massimo Sardo)

06:41

