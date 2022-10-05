Home News Montebelluna: bike against van on Feltrina, a 62-year-old serious
Montebelluna: bike against van on Feltrina, a 62-year-old serious

Montebelluna: bike against van on Feltrina, a 62-year-old serious

Accident at 8.30 on the Feltrina in Montebelluna, injured a 62-year-old motorcyclist. He is serious at the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso, but he would not be in danger of life.

He was in the company of a group of biker friends when he suddenly lost control of his two-wheeler, crashing into a van.

Perhaps an illness at the origin of the skid. Traffic is paralyzed in the Montebelluna area, with the Feltrina still closed for surveys. The dynamics of what happened are being examined by the carabinieri.

The bike on which the 62-year-old was traveling (photo Maccagnan)

