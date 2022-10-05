Accident at 8.30 on the Feltrina in Montebelluna, injured a 62-year-old motorcyclist. He is serious at the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso, but he would not be in danger of life.

He was in the company of a group of biker friends when he suddenly lost control of his two-wheeler, crashing into a van.

Perhaps an illness at the origin of the skid. Traffic is paralyzed in the Montebelluna area, with the Feltrina still closed for surveys. The dynamics of what happened are being examined by the carabinieri.