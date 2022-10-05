New and important elements enrich the Sedico sports area: an area that is central to the development of the activity of the Belluno Dolomites.

In this sense, thanks to private funding through the “Bonus Sport”, the soccer field was built and the external mobile gym took shape. In addition, the works related to the preparation of the medical area and oriented towards injury recovery, under the grandstand of the municipal stadium, have reached the finish line. Without considering the arrangement of the rooms used as a warehouse and laundry. In addition, the prefabricated changing rooms are now prepared, which will be made functional starting next week.

We proceed at full speed, therefore. The only slowdown concerns the central field: the renovation has suffered delays due to bureaucratic delays. The interventions, it should be noted, are covered by the Neighboring Municipalities Fund. In any case, the financing procedures will be defined by the end of October: both for the Sedico field and for Seren del Grappa. At that point, it will be possible to proceed with the tenders.

The other open front is that of the Belluno sports center, after the reconstruction of the athletics track: “We have already agreed with the municipal administration of the capital – explains the manager of the Belluno Dolomites, Claudio Fant – the project to install a mobile grandstand with nearly 400 seats “.

Diego Zanin’s team, therefore, will return to perform in the Resistance square: “Everything could be ready for the match on October 16 (against Campodarsego) – concludes Fant – or at most for that on 23 (against Este ).

It will depend on the condition of the soil, which was re-seeded last week. We will wait for the opportune moment ».