Status: 03/09/2023 09:59 am

DSC Arminia Bielefeld, who are threatened with relegation in the 2nd Bundesliga, have found a successor for Daniel Scherning. The new coach is Uwe Koschinat.

The management and the supervisory board of Arminia unanimously decided in favor of Koschinat. This was announced by the football club from East Westphalia on Thursday (03/09/2023). The 51-year-old who is on the recently released Daniel Scherning follows, will lead the training from now on.

On Saturday (1 p.m.) the Arminen face a difficult task at home against promotion aspirants Darmstadt 98. Bielefeldrelegated from the Bundesliga last season, is currently in relegation place 16.

Bielefeld – Darmstadt, Saturday from 1 p.m

arrow right

24th matchday of the 2nd Bundesliga

arrow right

Wortmann: The goal is “direct relegation”

Managing Director Christoph Wortmann explained in the club’s statement: “Uwe Koschinat has our full confidence to lead our team with the support of all Armins to direct relegation in the 2nd Bundesliga.”

“In our talks, he showed convincingly and very passionately that he will give full throttle for our club here with the team and his entire team,” emphasized Wortmann. Koschinat himself said: “I am absolutely convinced that we can all do this together”.

Koschinat with a lot of second and third division experience

The new DSC head coach is a man with a lot of experience in second- and third-rate professional football. Koschinat’s first major coaching station was Fortuna Cologne, where he coached a total of 298 games in the regional league and 3rd division between 2011 and 2018. This was followed by a good two years at the second-class SV Sandhausen. Most recently, he was responsible for the third division club 1. FC Saarbrücken until October 2022.