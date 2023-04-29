Victory at Greuther Fürth – 1. FC Heidenheim consolidates second place

Status: 04/28/2023 8:22 p.m

1. FC Heidenheim won 2-0 (1-0) against SpVgg Greuther Fürth in the 2nd Bundesliga on Friday (April 28th, 2023). Heidenheim benefited from individual mistakes made by the opponent.

Even the opening goal was a curious one. In order to stop a Heidenheimer attack, Fürth’s defender Damian Michalski played a back pass in the direction of his goalkeeper Andreas Linde. At least that was probably Michalski’s plan. Only his back pass wasn’t flat and precise, it was high and didn’t land on Linde, it landed on the post.

From there, the ball rolled in front of Tim Kleindienst’s feet in the seventh minute, and he did what he’s been doing with some regularity this season: he scored. For Kleindienst, 27, it was the 23rd goal of the season.

Fürth error, Heidenheimer cheers

The second goal of the evening also resulted from a mistake in Fürth. This time a back pass landed at goalkeeper Linde, only he hesitated at first and then let himself be put under pressure by Kleindienst. In the end, Linde passed the ball in distress to Heidenheim’s Jan-Niklas Beste – and he pushed in from almost 15 meters (51st). It was also the tenth goal of the season for the midfielder.

Fürth made the mistakes, Heidenheim the goals – that’s how the game could be summed up. And the victory for Heidenheim could have been even clearer, Kleindienst alone failed three more times at Linde (16th, 25th, 77th).

The Fürth also had some good chances, but they didn’t manage to score. In the first half, a flick from Dickson Abiama was only centimeters away (37′). Heidenheim’s goalkeeper Kevin Müller responded brilliantly to a shot by Marco Meyerhöfer (42′). And when Branimir Hrgota shot, Heidenheim’s defender Jonas Föhrenbach was right and saved with his head (71′).

Heidenheim increases pressure on HSV

With the victory, Heidenheim secured second place in the 2nd Bundesliga. The club has 60 points – four more than Hamburger SV in third place. However, with a win against Magdeburg on Saturday (April 29, 2023), HSV could move back up to a point.

Fürth, on the other hand, is eleventh in no man’s land in the table, the lead over relegation place 16 is reasonably comfortable (8 points).

Fürth in Bielefeld, Heidenheim against Magdeburg

At the start of the 31st matchday, SpVgg Greuther Fürth will be visiting Bielefeld (Friday, May 5th, 2023 at 6.30 p.m.). Heidenheim welcomes 1. FC Magdeburg two days later (1.30 p.m.).