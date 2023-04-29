Home » Victory at Greuther Fürth – 1. FC Heidenheim consolidates second place
Sports

Victory at Greuther Fürth – 1. FC Heidenheim consolidates second place

by admin
Victory at Greuther Fürth – 1. FC Heidenheim consolidates second place

Status: 04/28/2023 8:22 p.m

1. FC Heidenheim won 2-0 (1-0) against SpVgg Greuther Fürth in the 2nd Bundesliga on Friday (April 28th, 2023). Heidenheim benefited from individual mistakes made by the opponent.

Even the opening goal was a curious one. In order to stop a Heidenheimer attack, Fürth’s defender Damian Michalski played a back pass in the direction of his goalkeeper Andreas Linde. At least that was probably Michalski’s plan. Only his back pass wasn’t flat and precise, it was high and didn’t land on Linde, it landed on the post.

  • To the live ticker: Fürth against Heidenheim
    arrow right

  • 30th matchday
    arrow right

From there, the ball rolled in front of Tim Kleindienst’s feet in the seventh minute, and he did what he’s been doing with some regularity this season: he scored. For Kleindienst, 27, it was the 23rd goal of the season.

Fürth error, Heidenheimer cheers

The second goal of the evening also resulted from a mistake in Fürth. This time a back pass landed at goalkeeper Linde, only he hesitated at first and then let himself be put under pressure by Kleindienst. In the end, Linde passed the ball in distress to Heidenheim’s Jan-Niklas Beste – and he pushed in from almost 15 meters (51st). It was also the tenth goal of the season for the midfielder.

Fürth made the mistakes, Heidenheim the goals – that’s how the game could be summed up. And the victory for Heidenheim could have been even clearer, Kleindienst alone failed three more times at Linde (16th, 25th, 77th).

The Fürth also had some good chances, but they didn’t manage to score. In the first half, a flick from Dickson Abiama was only centimeters away (37′). Heidenheim’s goalkeeper Kevin Müller responded brilliantly to a shot by Marco Meyerhöfer (42′). And when Branimir Hrgota shot, Heidenheim’s defender Jonas Föhrenbach was right and saved with his head (71′).

Heidenheim increases pressure on HSV

With the victory, Heidenheim secured second place in the 2nd Bundesliga. The club has 60 points – four more than Hamburger SV in third place. However, with a win against Magdeburg on Saturday (April 29, 2023), HSV could move back up to a point.

Fürth, on the other hand, is eleventh in no man’s land in the table, the lead over relegation place 16 is reasonably comfortable (8 points).

Fürth in Bielefeld, Heidenheim against Magdeburg

At the start of the 31st matchday, SpVgg Greuther Fürth will be visiting Bielefeld (Friday, May 5th, 2023 at 6.30 p.m.). Heidenheim welcomes 1. FC Magdeburg two days later (1.30 p.m.).

See also  The goalkeeper legend guesses that Baník is getting fired up in the match against Slavia. He is clear about the winner

You may also like

How Wayne Rooney rescued Lewis O’Brien from football...

I won the championship!If Lazio loses points against...

Geneva/Servette is Swiss Ice Hockey Champion for the...

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Leclerc takes sprint race pole...

Hertha BSC: The permanent crisis loop can be...

NBA Top 5 Plays Of The Night |...

The Warriors were dragged into the tiebreaker: Curry...

Unrest at Ferrari ahead of Baku Grand Prix...

Does Vranckx go from Milan to Napoli? Inter,...

Formula 1: Leclerc starts from first place in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy