Woman falls from a window in Viterbo, it’s serious – Lazio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VITERBO, APRIL 29 – It falls from the window in Viterbo: it is a mystery about the causes and the dynamics. This morning around 11, a woman, probably of South American origin, fell from the window of her apartment located on the second floor of a building located at the intersection of via del Pavone and via del Repuzzolo.



The woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition. On the spot the men of the mobile team of the police headquarters and the scientific police who are reconstructing the dynamics of the fact that she could be dyed yellow. After the fall, some witnesses saw a man walking away from the building where the apartment is located. Investigators are also looking for any cameras in the area in an attempt to clarify the facts. (HANDLE).

