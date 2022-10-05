There is the war in the open field, which began on February 24 with the aggression of the Russia to a free and sovereign country; there are war crimes of Vladimir Putinits generals and Chechen mercenary-butchers and the Wagner; there is the energy crisis caused by the Kremlin dictator, Western sanctions against Moscow, disinformation and Russian fake news that pollute social networks.
See also ◤The new crown is another year◢ Malaysia must be concerned that the variant strain cases Delta accounted for the most | China Press China Press