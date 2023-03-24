Home News Montenegro – Wanted South Korean cryptocurrency entrepreneur Do Kwon arrested
Montenegro – Wanted South Korean cryptocurrency entrepreneur Do Kwon arrested

Montenegro – Wanted South Korean cryptocurrency entrepreneur Do Kwon arrested

Unfortunately, we do not have any current pictures of Kwon’s arrest at the moment. (Deutschlandfunk)

Interior Minister Adzic said he was arrested at the airport in Podgorica with forged documents. According to the police, Kwon wanted to fly to Dubai with a second South Korean.

The United States announced that charges had been brought against the 31-year-old. The collapse of his startup Terraform Labs wiped out around $40 billion in investor capital last year and shook global crypto markets.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on March 24, 2023.

