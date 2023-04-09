New measures are adopted in the department to remove dozens of people who are in a risk zone from a possible eruption of Ruiz.

The number of families that must be evacuated in Risaralda increased due to the orange alert at the Nevado del Ruiz volcano. In the most recent Risk Council that took place in the department, it was announced that the family nuclei that must be evacuated for being in the high-risk area, amounted to 16, there are 5 families from Santa Rosa de Cabal and 11 from Pereira.

It must be remembered that in the country there are around 2,500 families that must be evacuated, many of them have expressed their refusal to leave their homes in the risk area because they fear what could happen to their animals (cows, sheep, horses, etc.). chickens, among others), for this reason, the Colombian Institute (ICA) issued a circular in which it determines that peasants, producers and marketers will have priority and urgent attention for the issuance of Sanitary Guides for Internal Mobilization so that they can mobilize with their animals to destination farms.

Regarding seismicity and ash emission, the most recent bulletin of the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) indicates that on April 7, 3,400 earthquakes were registered, reaching a maximum magnitude of 2.3 degrees. The report also mentions that the maximum height of the column of gases and/or ash observed was 1,500 meters.

Animals

One of the reasons for not leaving their homes that the families that must be evacuated are stating is that they cannot leave their animals because this is sustenance and of course it is not possible to take them with them to the shelters.

With the purpose of finding a safe place for domestic fauna in the risk zone, the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development issued a form to locate shelters, shelters, and transit homes for animals that must be evacuated from the risk zone. risk.

In the specific case of Risaralda, the census carried out showed that in the border area with Los Nevados National Park, there is a presence of more than 1,300 cattle, in addition to companion animals.

In addition to the previously announced measure, it was also mentioned that only in the event of a red alert due to the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano, the mobility of animals can be carried out without the Internal Mobilization Sanitary Guide.

In addition, the ICA authorizes the provisional lifting of blockades to the mobilization of properties of origin that are located in areas where preventive (orange alert) or emergency (red alert) evacuation is required.

Likewise, the entity to the competent authorities in the establishment of possible routes of evacuation of the animals according to the species. In this inter-institutional work, the verification of roads with access and those disabled must be taken into account according to the information provided by the municipal authorities.

In the necessary case of the humane slaughter of animals, the ICA will adopt the guidelines of methods recommended by the sanitary code for terrestrial animals of the world organization for animal health – OMSA. If there are no specific recommendations for the species to be slaughtered, a method should be applied that generates the least pain and suffering for the animals.

departmental measures

Despite the fact that for the moment the alert for the volcano remains orange, the authorities in Risaralda continue to implement measures to be more prepared in the event of an eruption.

For example, in recent days the declaration of Public Calamity was issued in the department as a preventive measure, through which actions can be taken more quickly.

The director of Risk Management of Pereira, Alexander Galindo López, asserted that the declaration of Public Calamity is in accordance with article 59 of Law 1523 of 2012. “Among the criteria that the Law speaks of are protected legal assets, life, personal integrity, dignified subsistence, health, housing, family, essential patrimonial assets and the fundamental economic and social rights of people”.

Another of the measures taken by the Departmental Risk Management Council was the prohibition of the entry of buses with tourists to the Hot Springs. Likewise, an accidental commission was formed that will determine the capacity and the permitted presence of people in these places.