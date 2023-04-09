The Odell Beckham Jr. market is heating up!

The veteran wide receiver will visit the New York Jets on Monday, he told CBS Sports. The news comes on the heels of reports that Beckham received an offer for an undisclosed amount from the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the week.

Beckham’s meeting with the Jets will be “multi-faceted” and center around a “thorough” breakdown of how he would fit on the team’s offense with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Beckham previously met with the Jets during the NFL’s Annual League meeting in Arizona in March.

Beckham, 30, has been a free agent for over a year after he tore his ACL for a second time in as many seasons during the Los Angeles Rams ‘ Super Bowl LVI victory. He is reportedly seeking a one-year, $15 million deal after sitting out the entire 2022 season to rehab his injury. He met with multiple teams after the season’s end but never signed a deal.

A few days before free agency began this offseason, Beckham held a private workout that roughly a dozen teams attended. In addition to the Ravens and the Jets, a return to the Rams has been another reported possibility for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Beckham, a nine-year veteran, spent time with the New York Giants (2014-18) and the Cleveland Browns (2019-21) before joining the Rams in 2021.

The Jets are looking to solidify their offense around four-time NFL MVP Rodgers, whom they haven’t officially acquired. However, general manager Joe Douglas assured Jets fans that the organization is going to trade for Rodgers, saying Friday that Rodgers “is gonna be here” this fall.

When Rodgers met with the Jets at his California home in March, he reportedly included Beckham on the list of receivers he’d like to play with. Rodgers denied that it was a demand list, which reportedly included Allen Lazard (who the Jets have since signed), Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis.

Rodgers also expressed a desire to play with Beckham during an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“Who wouldn’t want Odell on their team?” Rodgers said.

Beckham struggled in recent seasons prior to his second torn ACL injury, which led to his release from the Browns during the 2021 season. He had a bit of resurgence when he signed with the Rams during that year, however, recording 48 receptions for 593 yards and seven touchdowns over 12 games, including the regular season and the playoffs.

Still, Beckham has only played in 25 total games over the last three seasons, collecting just 1,144 receiving yards over that stretch of games.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League New York Jets