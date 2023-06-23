Home » Lukas Podolski, what happened to him? Inter, sumo, kebab, friendship with Schumi and the direction of the music festival
Lukas Podolski, what happened to him? Inter, sumo, kebab, friendship with Schumi and the direction of the music festival

Lukas Podolski, a former striker who wore the Inter shirt in Italy for six months (from January to June 2015), continues to change his life. So after a long career as a footballer (at the age of 38 he has just finished his second season in Poland, at Gornik Zabrze) and an adventure as a restaurateur with his Mangal Dner, a place where patrons can enjoy a good kebab, he decided to give himself up to music. The forward will take care of the organization of the Hockenheimring, the most important music festival in Germany, a sort of Coachella in German format which will be attended by over 100,000 spectators. The big event will be held in September, from 14 to 17, and will host several world-famous artists, singers and DJs. There will obviously be a reference to football, given that among the secondary activities the player is also organizing a tournament in those days, to entertain everyone present.

June 22, 2023 | 12:33

