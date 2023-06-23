They buy in the EU, they sell to Putin: the former USSR network that circumvents the sanctions

10
BRUXELLES — Armenia +195 percent, Kyrgyzstan +151 percent, Uzbekistan +53 percent, Kazakhstan +25 percent.
To understand how Russia survived the European sanctions after the aggression on Ukraine, one must take these figures. Which indicate the increase in exports from those countries to Moscow. Record surges throughout 2022 that remain constant also in the current year.
See also The essence of the morning meeting of securities companies: Commodities may welcome the bull market and stick to high-quality targets – yqqlm