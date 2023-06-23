Carlos Mosquera, new goalkeeper of Alianza Petrolera

Carlos Alexander Mosquera Blandón, 28, from Quibdo, is the new goalkeeper for Alianza Petrolera, after the departure of José Luis Chunga. Mosquera Blandón comes from Always Ready, a Bolivian team and also has extensive experience in Colombian professional soccer.

The Aurinegra family announced the arrival of Mosquera, a 28-year-old from Quibdó, Chocó; who has taken care of the goal of teams such as Millonarios FC, Club La Equidad, Deportivo Huila, Deportivo Pasto, Deportivo América de Quito and Patriotas, added to that, was summoned to the microcycle by Reinaldo Rueda for the Colombian National Team in 2021.

Mosquera, in addition to being an athlete, is a Public Administrator, a Specialist in Development Projects.

For its part, Alianza Petrolera announced that it welcomes the player and hopes that he will proudly wear the colors of the Yellow Machine.

“From Alianza Petrolera we welcome Mosquera, who we hope will proudly wear the colors of the Yellow machine and vigorously defend the arch of his new home. We trust in his experience and his abilities and we are sure that he will be a key element for the team’s objectives”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

