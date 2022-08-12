The video with the use of the Taser to stop the man who threw stones at the cars, injuring three people including a Northern League deputy, and blocking the Autostrada del Sole, remained the “electric gun” protagonist of the electoral campaign.
The center-right immediately elected it as a symbol of a renewed “desire for security”, asking to distribute it to all police forces, including the local one.
See also Salvini on Giorgetti: “As always, I listen to everyone, then I decide”. But the clash is postponed