More than 200 families confined by armed clashes in Ituango

More than 200 families are confined in the municipality of Ituango, in the department of Antioquia, due to fear caused by the clashes between the Clan del Golfo and the dissidents of the extinct FARC.

The situation of terror was experienced in the sector known as La Pascuitá, according to preliminary reports. Faced with this situation, the Humanitarian and Peace Roundtable of Antioquia, through social networks, made an urgent call to the authorities to attend to the case. Additionally, other human rights organizations joined this petition.

The Table reported that the armed confrontations left more than 200 families unable to leave their homes or move around the territory, putting them at risk of displacement. “We make an urgent call to the National Government and International Organizations to address this situation,” expressed from the Humanitarian and Peace Table of Antioquia.

According to the civil society report, the fighting took place between the Clan del Golfo and the Dissidents of the Central General Staff of the extinct FARC, groups that have been fighting for control of the territory in that region of the department for some time. Given this, the Table demanded that the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda, and the Ministers of the Interior and Defense, act against these facts.

The situation of confinement and fear lasted for several hours, generating anxiety in the population. Local authorities reported that the clashes began at 5:30 in the morning this Sunday and lasted approximately 30 minutes, but shots were fired throughout the day, which kept people scared and locked up.

The mayor of Ituango, Edwin Mira, explained that Pascuitá is a populated center located four hours from the town center and two hours from the Hidroituango plant. Despite having basic services such as a health center, school, and commerce, the area continues to be affected by the violence generated by armed groups.

This is not the first time that the inhabitants of Ituango live in fear due to the presence of illegal armed groups. In recent days, threatening messages from the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC) were found directed at FARC dissidents on walls and vehicles in the municipality.

Mayor Mira pointed out that it is common for this type of situation to occur with the aim of frightening the population. In addition, he highlighted the need to increase the presence of the public force in the urban area of ​​the municipality.

On the other hand, the local president expressed his concern about the lack of progress in fulfilling the commitments of the Unified Command Post (PMU), installed a few months ago by the government. He even assured that nothing of what was agreed has been done, beyond a few meetings to evaluate the follow-up of the goals set: “We are still waiting for the national government to comply with us. The municipality of Ituango, within the PMU, told the national government that in order to dismantle these armed groups, work is needed against illicit crops and illegal mining, that these are the ones that supply them economically.

In addition to increasing the presence of the public force in the urban area of ​​the municipality, it is necessary to carry out social investment actions, such as the improvement of roads, productive projects, schools and housing, to counteract violence and improve the quality of life of the population. .