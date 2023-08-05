More than 27,000 cases at high risk of electoral transhumance in the country, warns attorney – news

Faced with possible disqualifications of candidates, the public ministry requested the Registrar to send the final list of those registered.

The attorney, Margarita Cabello Blanco, stated at the National Commission for the Coordination and Monitoring of Electoral Processes, her concern for 27,891 citizens who are not in the databases used, which correspond to the municipalities where they registered to exercise the right to vote.

“Within our preventive surveillance we identified that the municipalities with the largest number of citizens that do not correspond to the municipal databases are Bogotá (3,786), Cúcuta (1,251), Medellín (995), Ibagué (899) and Barranquilla (878 cases)”, added.

At the Commission held in Cúcuta, he stressed that all attention should be paid to these possible cases of transhumance, because said information is contrasted with the databases of the National Identification System and the Administrative Department for Social Prosperity (DPS), with the Unique Database of Affiliates to the Social Security System in Health (BDUA) and the System Identification of Potential Beneficiaries of Social Programs (SISBEN).

To avoid possible electoral crimes, The attorney asked the electoral authorities for the list of the 1,739,105 registered citizens, with a cutoff of July 20, in order to update their electoral residence for the elections on October 29, as well as the more than 2 million registered by the August 2023 cutoff.

In addition, in the face of possible disqualifications of candidates and as a representative of the highest electoral monitoring body, asked the Registrar to “send – within the terms – the final list of registered, in order to cross-check it with the database of the Sanctions and Disability Causes Registry Information System (SIRI) and thus request a possible revocation of registration.”

Election Security

The head of the public ministry, referred to the increase in acts of violence against the population in some areas of the national territory, the majority executed by armed actors or organizations outside the law. “This situation affects public order and citizen coexistence and, therefore, can influence and affect the right to participation and the right to choose and apply.”

In his intervention regretted the case of the mayor of La Playa de Belén, Norte de Santander, who resigned from his position due to threats and attacks.

“It is inadmissible that, after 20 years, a mayor should resign from office because he sees his integrity at risk. It seems that we are going backwards in terms of public order and security in the country, especially in the critical areas that most need reinforcement in their security”.

Finally, he made a call for respect for Colombian institutions and by the legal system.

“In an election year, State institutions must maintain order and comply with the Constitution and the law. This is not the time to generate institutional chaos that could affect the development of the electoral process and, consequently, in the affectation of the rights of millions of Colombians”, concluded.

