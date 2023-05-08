Home » Chase on the A4: were the three police officers allowed to shoot?
Chase on the A4: were the three police officers allowed to shoot?

At the beginning of April, police officers from the Chemnitz police department seriously injured a fleeing driver during a chase with an exchange of gunfire on Autobahn 4 near Wilsdruff. When asked by MDR SACHSEN, the Dresden police department announced on Monday that it was currently being checked whether it was even legal to use the firearm.

According to the police, the shots came after the 46-year-old driver of a car evaded a check on the motorway at high speed. The officials followed him and were initially able to stop his vehicle at the Wilsdruff junction. However, the man then drove off again and caught a police officer. Three officers then shot the vehicle. The driver was seriously injured and stopped a few kilometers further. He was arrested and taken to the hospital.

Escaped driver in custody, police officer back on duty

As the police announced at the request of MDR SACHSEN on Monday, the fugitive has now been released from the hospital. He is currently in custody. However, the police could not provide any information about his current state of health. The police officer, who was slightly injured during the operation, is now fit for duty again. No further information could be given about his state of health.

