A group of teenagers decided to play with a Ouija board, triggering seizures and unusual behavior.

An unusual incident took place at a school in Timbiquí, Cauca, when more than 30 young people convulsed after playing with a Ouija board. The event occurred on Thursday, July 6, and has generated concern among the student community and parents.

The minors, driven by curiosity about the esoteric and the world of spirits, decided to participate in the game with the Ouija board. However, the situation became complex when they began to experience behavioral disorders. What was surprising was that when their companions tried to intervene or help them, they were also affected and began to convulse.

“It is an unusual phenomenon that occurred. The children tried to struggle and then it was someone else who was infected with the situation (…) There is no explanation of what happened. Some say it was because of that table and others that it was because of a game they got on the Internet. Those are the versions, but no one can verify it,” declared Emilio Balanta, rector of the San Francisco de Asís school, in conversation with El País.

Panic seized everyone and some parents came to the school with religious, holy water and after praying, they chose to take those affected to a local care center.

Local authorities and health professionals are continuing to investigate this unusual event to determine the exact causes of the seizures and the impact of Ouija board gaming on the behavior of young people.

It is important to note that the ouija board has been the subject of controversy and debate. Some believe that it is a valid means of communicating with the afterlife, while others consider it simply a superstitious or even dangerous game.

