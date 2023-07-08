JD is the new Official Sleeve Partner of Torino Football Club – Sport Marketing News

JD is proud to report that this season will be OFFICIAL SLEEVE & SPORTS RETAIL PARTNER of the Torino Football Club. Through this partnership, JD will be present on the sleeve of the official kits of the first team in Serie A and in the Italian Cup.

JD was born in 1981 and soon became a global leader in sport fashion. Quality, avant-garde brands, trust and style characterize this company born with the ambition to become a leader in the urban and lifestyle sector. Thanks to the partnership with Torino FC, JD carves out for the first time an important space within the Italian football scene.

Michael Armstrong, Global Managing Director di JD he claims: “The collaboration with Torino FC represents a great opportunity, as it actively contributes to our continuous growth in Italy, in Europe and in the world. Football is a key influence for our consumers and we are thrilled to officially enter this world and connect with fans through our partnership with Torino.”

Lorenzo Barale, Commercial Director of Torino FC declares: “We are proud to welcome JD as the new Official Sleeve Partner of Taurus. International brand, global leader in its sector, the JD brand positioned on the sleeve will contribute to giving value to our jersey and, through its stores, to implement the retail channel for the sale of grenade merchandising. We are happy to open this exciting chapter which will bring many activations for the Toro fans”.

