Home News More than 300 salvadorans are benefited with a medical journey in Ilopango
News

More than 300 salvadorans are benefited with a medical journey in Ilopango

by admin
More than 300 salvadorans are benefited with a medical journey in Ilopango

In coordination with the Ilopango mayor’s office, Cyan Bancada deputy Alexia Rivas held a medical day, benefiting more than 300 Salvadorans with general consultations, delivery of medicines and psychological consultations.

“More than 300 citizens of the Nueva Trinidad Community were benefited with general medical attention, delivery of medicines and psychological consultation, thanks to the joint work of our mayor José Maria Chicas and the deputy Alexia Rivas”, the commune assured on its social networks.

It should be noted that these initiatives enhance the well-being of the inhabitants of Ilopango. Likewise, the commune is constantly working to seek opportunities for the residents of the area.

See also  Captured another of those involved in the crime of INPEC captain in Cómbita

You may also like

The Ministry of Science and Technology and Hong...

I always miss the best

Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, March 18

Ideal dog breeds for those who do not...

Relief Therapeutics to Present Pre-Clinical Evidence for Improved...

The number of deaths due to floods in...

59% of Colombians suffer from problems when sleeping.

Hygge: Two new residential complexes in Upper Austria

Tow truck driver who caused an accident on...

Shooting at Santeria site in Pitalito leaves 4...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy