In coordination with the Ilopango mayor’s office, Cyan Bancada deputy Alexia Rivas held a medical day, benefiting more than 300 Salvadorans with general consultations, delivery of medicines and psychological consultations.

“More than 300 citizens of the Nueva Trinidad Community were benefited with general medical attention, delivery of medicines and psychological consultation, thanks to the joint work of our mayor José Maria Chicas and the deputy Alexia Rivas”, the commune assured on its social networks.

It should be noted that these initiatives enhance the well-being of the inhabitants of Ilopango. Likewise, the commune is constantly working to seek opportunities for the residents of the area.