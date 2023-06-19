More than 350 newly displaced people in the rural area of ​​Sipí

In a bulletin of the Process of Black Communities, PCN, issued today June 18, a new massive displacement of rural communities in the municipality of Sipí, Chocó is denounced.

The PCN reports that since two in the afternoon on June 17 there have been armed confrontations between members of the ELN guerrilla and the AGC or Clan del Golfo, which has led to displacement in the townships of Buenas Brisas (234 people), Barranconcito (56 people) and San Agustín (67 people). To save their lives, these 357 people have taken refuge in the township of San Miguel, but there they suffer very difficult conditions for their maintenance.

Immediate attention is required from the national and departmental governments.

In recent days the mayor of Sipí, Wilmer Rivas Murillo, had to leave the municipality due to threats from armed groups.

