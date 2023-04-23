More than 390 athletes will participate in the Orinoco and Caroní Pass

This open water competition will take place this Sunday, April 23, and will have the participation of almost 400 swimmers.

more than 390 athletes They will be present at the XXXI edition of the Orinoco and Caroní River Swimming Pass, which will take place this Sunday, April 23, with the aim of participating in this important sporting event.

For his part, the mayor of the entity, José Gregorio Maldonado, stressed that these athletes maintain their preparation to challenge the waters of the most important rivers in the country and are given the corresponding support.

«It is a pride to see our people swimming competitively in the waters that have always accompanied them; We are sure that the name of the Sotillo municipality is very well represented in them that they will give their best in each stroke”, assured the municipal president.

14 swimmers will participate in the competition: Darwin Vásquez, Egliezer Reyes, Yohandri Rodríguez, Delvis Meneses, Jesús Trujillo, Cristina Navales, Yohani Rodríguez, Diego Hernández, Yordan Márquez, Jhonnelis Díaz, Wuillian Márquez, Yoni Rodríguez, Hender Navarez and Yoel Hernández; belonging to the Sotillo municipality, according to the publication of the account on the Instagram social network.

The competition will be between the north and south banks of the Orinoco River, exactly in the town of Barrancos de Fajardo in Monagas state until reaching the San Félix boardwalk in Bolívar state.

