More than 600 people attended in Acosta by Fundación Tierra de Esperanza

The social organization Tierra de Esperanza held a medical day last weekend in the town of Cocollar Rivermunicipality Acostanorthern part of the state Monagaswhere 618 people were treated in different specialties.

The information was provided by the president of said foundation, Dr. Daisy Campos, who stated that the organization has 31 specialists in the areas of nephrology, internal medicine, general medicine, gynecology, pediatrics, endocrinologists, among others, and the vice presidency finds Dr. Elías Díaz.

Hypertension screening

He stressed that in Acosta they also carried out screening for hypertension and Diabetes, in addition, free pharmacy service was provided for the people treated and more than 6 health cases to be processed stand out.

Children, youth and adults were cared for by specialists

The president of said organization mentioned that this April 30 they will celebrate one year of carrying out this type of activities in the different communities of Monagas, where around 16 sectors have been attended, carrying out medical assistance days benefiting a good number of families.

“This year we have assisted two communities and we are monitoring 24 health and social cases in the different municipalities, such as Caripe, Acosta, Aguasay and Maturín, and the next sessions will be held in the Bolívar and Uracoa municipalities, respectively,” Campos reported.

Pediatrics, nephrology, among others, attended more than 600 people

