30.03.2023

Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou, who visited mainland China for the first time in the name of ancestor worship, met with Song Tao, director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, in Wuhan. Ma Ying-jeou said that at present, exchanges between the two sides of the strait have been interrupted and civil animosity has risen, but leaders on both sides of the strait must do everything possible to avoid war conflicts.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) On the evening of March 30, Song Tao, director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, met with former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou who came to worship the ancestors in Wuhan. Song Tao first conveyed President Xi Jinping’s greetings to Ma Ying-jeou, and said, “Welcome Mr. Ma Ying-jeou home.”

He said that Mr. Ma Ying-jeou has national feelings and the belief in revitalizing China, and has made important contributions to the development of cross-strait relations. He praised that during his tenure, Ma Ying-jeou worked with the mainland to promote the development of cross-strait relations on the basis of adhering to the “1992 Consensus” and opposing Taiwan independence.

In his speech, Song Tao mentioned many times that the two sides of the strait are “a family” and have a common culture. He said, “We are a family, and no one can separate us.” In the end, Song Tao said, “There are Chinese people on both sides of the strait, and they are one family. Family matters are easy to discuss and discuss more. We are willing to listen to the opinions of Taiwan compatriots. I would like to take this opportunity to listen to the opinions of Mr. Ma Ying-jeou.”

Next, former President Ma took out the prepared speech and began to speak. He first asked Song Tao to convey his regards to Mr. Xi Jinping.

Ma Ying-jeou said, “I will be 73 years old this year, and I will be able to set foot on the mainland. Tomorrow, I will go to my hometown in Hunan to worship my ancestors and see the footprints of my parents. I hope everyone here can understand.”

Emphasis on the 1992 Consensus

Ma Ying-jeou agrees that both sides of the strait belong to the Chinese nation and affirms the “1992 Consensus”. However, he did not criticize “Taiwan independence”, but talked about the results: “During my tenure, both sides of the strait have a common political foundation. The smooth communication between the two sides of the strait benefits the people on both sides of the strait.” He said that with the “1992 Consensus”, the two sides of the strait can put aside disputes, create a win-win situation, and jointly pursue peaceful development.

Ma Ying-jeou said that the intricate relationship left over from history and various derived problems cannot be resolved overnight. “Both sides need to face reality, accumulate results and cultivate mutual trust in the process of communication and negotiation.”

do everything possible to avoid war

Ma Ying-jeou said in Wuhan that the current cross-strait situation is very regrettable. “In recent years, due to political turmoil and epidemic factors, various exchanges between the two sides of the strait have been interrupted for several years, and the hostility of the people on both sides of the strait has increased.” However, the people support exchanges. Ma Ying-jeou announced his visit to the mainland Recently, a poll in Taiwan showed that 77% of the people affirmed and supported cross-strait exchanges.

Ma Ying-jeou believes that “the common responsibility of the principals on both sides of the strait is to do everything that is beneficial to the welfare of the people on both sides of the strait, and to strive for all opportunities that are conducive to the promotion of peace between the two sides of the strait. The two sides of the strait must maintain exchanges, work together, and do everything possible to avoid war Conflicts and efforts to revitalize China will allow each other to have a safer and better future.”

as planned,Ma Ying-jeou’s ancestor worship plan is 12 days in totalafter arriving in Shanghai, immediately transferred to Nanjing,Pay homage to Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum thereand then go to Wuhan, and finally will worship ancestors in his hometown of Hunan.

