Listen to the audio version of the article

Abandon all hope of sharing music managed by Siae on stories and reels, or you social pathos. At least for now. There is no good news from the hearing in the Culture Committee of the Chamber of the president of the Society of authors and publishers Salvo Nastasi and of the tricolor leaders of Meta on the well-known story which, for about ten days, has kept countless Millennials and some boomers of the species in suspense « it’s never too late”. The parties reaffirmed their positions to the honorable officers, pending the next meeting at the Ministry of Culture scheduled for 6 April.

And rags even flew with Nastasi who, on the one hand, evoked Kim Jong-un by recounting how, with the negotiations underway, Meta let it be known that from 6 pm he would remove all Siae’s repertoires from his social networks, thus pressing a button, «like the Korean dictator does». On the other hand Angelo Mazzetti, head of Institutional Affairs of Meta, underlined that Siae had asked for four times more than the amount of the previous agreement. Circumstance subsequently denied by the Italian collecting. With these assumptions, it will not be easy to reach a compromise.

Zuckerberg come Kim

The president of Siae reiterates his openness to negotiation but specifies: «After the expiry of the license, we asked Meta for some data, they never wanted to provide us with it. Data that is used to determine the right compensation for our authors, because we represent 100,000 Italian authors and publishers. Suddenly, with the negotiation in progress, they said “If you haven’t accepted our conditions today at 6pm, all the Italian content will be removed”. Thus, like the North Korean dictator, by pressing a button. We could not accept their proposal without ever having received from them a single piece of data we asked for. I suspect that behind all this there are also economic problems that have nothing to do with Italy».

Siae pilot case for Europe

Nastasi remarked that the Italian one is a bit of a “pilot case” as regards the application of the Copyright Directive. «The battle that we are trying to undertake alone is therefore not only economic, but cultural because we try to protect the Italian creative industry. We are the sixth collecting company in the world, but compared to a giant like Meta we are obviously very small. The problem is even wider, because young people don’t worry about not finding Italian songs anymore and automatically choose songs from other countries for their content. And this is a very great damage », she added. Hence a request for support to the institutions: “Don’t leave us alone”.

Meta: they asked us 4 times the value of the previous deal

Mazzetti, on behalf of Meta, declares: «The absence of Siae’s music on the platform is due to Siae’s refusal to accept a temporary extension of the previous agreement. The last agreement between Siae and Meta expired on 15 December 2022 and already last August Meta contacted Siae to start negotiations for the renewal. The point where the negotiations broke off is the nature of the amount requested by Siae for the license starting from 2023. The first request was almost four times higher than the amount agreed by the parties up to 2022, without any rationale for this increase, nor that an appropriate economic model was presented to support it. Considering that the licensed rights are substantially the same, SIAE’s request is unjustified”.