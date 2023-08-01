More than 80,000 Samarians enjoyed the Folkloric Parade of the Fiesta del Mar

The streets of Santa Marta were filled this Sunday, July 30, with dance, costumes and music, in the Folkloric Parade of the Fiesta del Mar 2023which had the participation of 168 comparsas that delighted Samarios, Magdalenenses and tourists.

There were more than 80 thousand spectators in this cultural event that highlights the tradition of the Caribbean regionwho accompanied the dancers from the point of start of the dance route located in the Sociedad Portuariauntil you reach the mythical Liceo Celedón on Avenida del Libertador.

It may interest you: Fiesta del Mar 2023: Santa Marta receives the National Captains

With vivid colors, the best attitude and demonstrating their talent, the comparsas of the categories: folklore, fantasy, urban and collective or individual costume, in the modalities: children’s folkloricinfant comparsa, older adults, local comparsa, local folklore, educational institutions, companies, national folklore, national comparsa and urban filled the city with joy.

To the sound of cumbia, champeta, reggaeton, salsa and the historic ‘dance of the Cayman’las National, municipal and local troupes participating in the most anticipated event of the 64th version of the Fiesta del Mardemonstrated that the diverse culture is highlighted in this festivity.

There was also the presentation of the National Captains of the Sea and the contestants for the Popular Captaincy of the Sea, who with their sequined costumes and contagious energy made the Samarians dance.

From the youngest to the elderly, they enjoyed themselves birthday celebration 498 of Santa Marta, being the parade epicenter of family unity for the healthy enjoyment of the samaria roots.

It may interest you: Folkloric Parade of the Fiesta del Mar 2023 in Santa Marta

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

