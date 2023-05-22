Morocco and Ukraine agree to enhance security and economic cooperation – Al Ghad TV

The foreign ministers of Morocco and Ukraine said today, Monday, that they discussed in Rabat ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the security and economic fields.

“Both Ukraine and Morocco understand the value of sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who is on a working visit to Morocco, at a joint press conference with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

He added that Ukraine supports the autonomy scheme proposed by Morocco to resolve the conflict in Western Sahara, which dates back to 1976, making it the oldest conflict in Africa.

Morocco proposed a plan whereby the region would obtain autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty, which is rejected by the Polisario Front, a party to the conflict with Morocco, as well as its ally Algeria.

The foreign ministers of the two countries also said that they agreed to continue coordination in the security field, organized crime, as well as the economic aspect, especially “strengthening the agricultural field.”

Nasser Bourita reaffirmed that “Morocco is not a party to the Ukrainian-Russian war, in one way or another, but Morocco is concerned with it as it affects regional and international security and stability, and its economic consequences and repercussions.”

He also said that Morocco has “good relations with Russia and Ukraine… and welcomes all initiatives to find a peaceful solution.”

“More than one initiative could make it difficult for a peaceful solution,” he added.