The Police raided their house by mistake and now the State will compensate them for 200,000 pesos

After five years of waiting, a family from Mendoza will collect compensation for an erroneous search of their home in 2018. That time, the Police acted “too” quickly, they rushed; Justice was much slower.

More news from Mendoza.

The Justice of Mendoza sentenced the provincial State to compensate a family that was the victim of a serious error on the part of the Police. Five years ago, the troops raided the house in the wrong way, breaking down the door of the house and causing other damage. Now they must pay him about 200 thousand pesos.

The unusual incident took place on August 30, 2018, when Mendoza Police officers entered a property in the La Estanzuela de Godoy Cruz neighborhood, to carry out a search of a home, as part of an investigation for robberies and thefts.

In their attempt to enter the house, the agents destroyed the bars and the front door. Once inside, they thoroughly searched the property in search of elements related to the cause they were investigating, but they found absolutely nothing relevant. What they didn’t realize at the time was that they had gone to the wrong house.

After the unusual episode, two of the owner’s neighbors were called as witnesses and confirmed that the police officers had damaged the property, in addition to stirring up the entire interior of the house. However, they did not find any element of interest for the investigation.

After realizing the error, the affected family filed a complaint at the neighborhood police station, where it was confirmed that the search had been a mistake.

The complaint was forwarded to the Justice of the Peace, which finally condemned the State of Mendoza for the damages caused, ordering compensation in favor of the family. The State must pay close to 200,000 pesos to the family as compensation for the error committed by the Police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

