OUKITEL WP20 buy cheap from 126€ (05/2023)

The Oukitel WP20 outdoor smartphone serves its purpose, but due to the Helio A22 SoC and just 32 GB of memory, the user only gets little performance and space at the end of the day. The memory can be expanded and the SoC should be sufficient for basic needs, but whether the whole system is really future-proof is another matter.

You can get the outdoor smartphone today in the Lightning Deal on Amazon.de for 125,79 €.

At the beginning of May, the Chinese manufacturer Oukitel with the Oukitel WP20 again brought a new outdoor smartphone onto the market. The rugged phone belongs with one Helio A22 and 4 GB RAM rather in the entry-level area and can be done for a price 125,79€ on Amazon.de bestellen.

OUKITEL WP20 front, back and side view

Technical data at a glance

OUKITEL WP20
Display 5,93 Zoll, 720 x 1440 271 ppi
processor Helio A22 Quad-Core mit 2 GHz
graphics chip IMG GE8300, 660 MHz
RAM 4 GB
Internal memory 32GB (expandable)
Camera 20 MP
front camera 5 MP
battery pack 6300 mAh
connectivity Dual-band WiFi, 4G (incl. Band 7 and 20), GPS, Glonass, Beidou and Galileo
Features IP68, IP69K, MIL-STD-810G
Dimensions / Weight 81,1 x 166 x 15 mm, 297g
operating system Android 12

Nothing new in design

With the Oukitel WP20, the design stays with the well-known mush. As is usual with outdoor phones, the corners are reinforced. According to its own statements, the smartphone achieves the IP standards IP68 and IP69K and meets the requirements of MIL-STD-810G standards. Which means nothing other than that the smartphone is protected against falls, water and dust.

OUKITEL WP20 display resolution and aspect ratio

Weak in hardware

When it comes to the hardware, the smartphone feels a bit like leftovers. The built SoC is a Helio A22 from 2018 with a corresponding layer of dust and was already in the entry-level area at that time.

When it comes to RAM, there are also only 4 GB to use and the internal memory is just 32 GB, which is quite outdated in 2022. However, this can at least be done by means of Expand MicroSD card. That too 5.93″ display with a Resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and 271 ppi looks a bit outdated.

OUKITEL WP20 battery size and runtime

However, the Oukitel WP20 does not have to hide when it comes to the battery. According to the manufacturer, this has a capacity of 6300 mAh, what a Standby time of up to 550 Hours should suffice. It is charged via a USB-C Port.

Connectivity and GPS

When it comes to connectivity, you have a variety of options. The WP 20 also relies on one Dual-Sim Slot. Here, however, you have to decide whether you want to use 2 SIM cards or whether you want to expand your memory using one of the two slots.

The 4G network will include bands 7 and 20 supports and thus supports all important frequencies for Germany. In addition, there are still Dual-Band WLAN and Bluetooth 5.0 available.

At GPS you put on GNSS-Module with the connections to GPS, Glonass, Beidou and Galileo. You have to completely do without NFC on the smartphone. You start with the operating system Android 12. Unfortunately, it is not known whether and for how long support and updates will be available here.

OUKITEL WP20 Android 12 operating system

Camera in iPhone 12 Optics

Even if it makes the impression visually on the pictures, the description of the Oukitel WP 20 only contains data about it a main camera on the back. This solves with 20 MP and relies on an f/1.8 aperture. Whether the second sensor is functional is unknown. There is also an LED flash on the back. The front camera has one 5MP resolution with an aperture of f/2.4.

OUKITEL WP20 camera and resolution

Test reports / experiences / opinions

The Oukitel WP 20 is clearly an entry-level outdoor smartphone, the hardware of which has seen better days in some places. A 4-year-old processor and little internal memory can no longer really convince in 2022. This is only reflected in the very low price. All in all, it seems a bit that they still want to bring old hardware to the public without staying up-to-date.

