ADUC – Health – Article

In Ireland, a law has been approved which will impose the wording ‘alcohol is harmful to health‘ on all wine labels from May 2026. A first in the EU and in a large part of the world that marks a turning point towards one of the most important products of some gastronomic cultures which, consequently, can only benefit from it.

In Italy the issue is highly contested by the government and not only, with the usual reason that the “made in Italy” is healthy regardless. Interventions are already looming (foreign and agricultural ministers) to prevent Ireland from legislating within the ambit of its sovereignty, fearing censorship and measures without any juridical construct. A short-sighted and ideological view of nutrition and health, based on the ardor of one’s own tradition (good and healthy regardless) and the denial of science and knowledge. If today in Italy (and in the world) less people die from tobacco, it is only thanks to a widespread awareness born precisely from having taken the problem head on and having had no scruples in providing information.

It is incomprehensible from a health point of view why the same should not be done with alcohol, including wine. The reason for these contradictions is only economic, putting the production and business of one’s own companies above everything, whatever the cost. A political and economic vision based only on today and promoted solely for propaganda purposes.

Thanks Ireland.

