Moscow denounces an attack on a military training center in the western Russian region of Belgorod, where today two men opened fire, killing 11 people and wounding at least fifteen. A few hours earlier a power plant and a fuel depot had been bombed in the area. Zelensky: “Russia must mourn about 65,000 dead since the beginning of the conflict for a handful of people in the Kremlin who ignore reality”

