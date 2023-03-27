The level of the conflict fought is raised also through statements and positions taken, at least in part, by the media. A game from which Russia does not hold back. In an interview with the newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta the secretary of the Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, said Russia possesses advanced and unique weapons capable of wiping out any enemy, including the United States. “Russia is patient and does not intimidate anyone with her military advantage. However, possesses advanced and unique weapons capable of destroying any enemy, including the United States, in the event of a threat to its existence,” the security chief said.

Furthermore, Russia will proceed with plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus regardless of the reaction of the West, claims the Kremlin quoted by the state agency Tass. The West’s reaction cannot affect Russia’s plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “Undoubtedly, such a reaction cannot affect Russia’s plans,” Peskov assured, saying he had nothing to add to what Russian President Vladimir Putin explained in an interview on Saturday.

The EU: irresponsible escalation

Statements that the EU did not like. The High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, stressed that the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus would represent “an irresponsible escalation and a threat to European security”, adding that “Belarus can still stop” this evolution, ” it is his choice. The EU is ready to respond with further sanctions”.

“Belarus nuclear hostage”

Even for a spokesman of the Atlantic Alliance quoted by Guardian the Russian nuclear rhetoric is “dangerous and irresponsible“. “NATO is vigilant, we are monitoring the situation and there are no steps that will force us to change our strategy”, he adds.

Also the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of UkraineOleksiy Danilov believes that “Putin’s statement on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus” is “a step towards internal destabilization of the country, maximizes the level of negative perception and public rejection of Russia and Putin in Belarusian society. The Kremlin has taken Belarus as a nuclear hostage,” the tweet read.