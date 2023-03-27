Painter, writer, publisher, cultural promoter, collector: the souls of Mario Lattes (1923-2001), whose centenary of birth is celebrated in 2023. On the occasion of the anniversary opens Wednesday 29 March at the Reggia di Venaria «Mario Lattes. Theaters of memory»: the exhibition will present a selection of more than fifty works by the Turin intellectual, including several that have never been exhibited before, within a journey that documents the most recent investigative work on the various aspects of Lattes’ artistic activity. The exhibition will be set up in the Salette del Presidente of the Reggia and can be visited from 30 March to 7 May 2023.

The publishing house

In 2023 they will also be celebrated the 130th anniversary of the Lattes publishing house, a historical reality in Turin which from its foundation in 1893 to today has accompanied and trained entire generations of Italian students with its textbooks. An exhibition is planned for the spring to tell a piece of the city’s history and its reflection on Italy, curated by Marta Sironi under the supervision of the Lattes publishing house and in collaboration with the Bottari Lattes Foundation, the Tancredi Foundation of Barolo and Musl.

The signatures

The exhibition, curated by Vincenzo Gatti, is organized by the Bottari Lattes Foundation, with the support of the Piedmont Region, the patronage of the City of Turin and Confindustria Cuneo, the contribution of Banca d’Alba, Banca Banor and the UnipolSai agency of Mondovì and the patronage and contribution of the Foundation for Jewish Cultural Heritage in Italy, in collaboration with Lattes Editori

But who was Lattes?

Mario Lattes (Turin, 1923 – 2001), painter, writer and publisher, was a leading figure in the cultural world of the Piedmontese capital in the second half of the twentieth century. During the wartime escapes the racial laws taking refuge in Rome and Rieti, then joining the allied troops as an interpreter. He returned to Turin, his beloved and hated city, in 1945. After the Second World War he directed Lattes Editori, founded by grandfather Simone Lattes in 1893. Collaborates with writings and drawings to the most important cultural magazines of the moment and in 1953 founded the magazine «Galleria» then «Questioni» becoming an influential voice of the cultural world, not only local. Between 1958 and 1985 she wrote several novels and short stories, poems and the degree thesis The Warsaw Ghetto, collected in the critical edition Works Olschki ed. His first exhibition at the La Bussola gallery in Turin dates back to 1947, testifying to the artistic experiences he matured, born during his stay in Lazio and cultivated throughout his life, as an artist and collector. Until the end of the nineties he sets up solo exhibitions in Turin, Rome, Milan, Florence and Bologna and successfully participates in two editions of the Venice Biennale, at the Quadriennale of Turin and Rome as well as various group exhibitions. In 2017 the City of Turin-City Council Presidency named the public gardens of Piazza Maria Teresa after Mario Lattes, in recognition of the cultural impulse lavished by Lattes in his many commitments and initiatives carried out in the Piedmontese capital.