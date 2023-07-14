Motor car accident on Thandiani road, injured shifted to hospital

Web Desk: An accident occurred with a motor car on Thandiani Road in the open area of ​​Abbottabad district, as soon as the information was received, an ambulance with a medical technician from the Abbottabad control room reached the accident site. Sources said that as a result of the accident, the injured have been shifted to the hospital for immediate medical assistance, and they have been identified as 24-year-old Noorul Bashar, 34-year-old Jamal Ahmed, 26-year-old Ijaz Ahmed, 24-year-old Muhammad Saad Khan, 24-year-old Arbab Ali. Belongs to Charsadda district. The rescue medical team responded in time and reached the spot and provided first aid to all the injured and shifted them to Ayub Medical Complex.

