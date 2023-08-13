Home » Motorcyclist crashes into tractor near Starzach and is seriously injured
Motorcyclist crashes into tractor near Starzach and is seriously injured

Motorcyclist crashes into tractor near Starzach and is seriously injured

This was announced by the police headquarters in Reutlingen. At 4:00 p.m., the 20-year-old drove his Kawasaki down the sloping country road between Bierlingen and Börstingen. In a long left turn, the motorcyclist was approached by a tractor with attached work equipment. Due to the size of the agricultural vehicle, the motorcyclist was frightened, fell onto the road with the right side of the vehicle and slid in the direction of the oncoming lane. There the machine crashed into the left front wheel of the tractor. The seriously injured biker was taken to a clinic by rescue helicopter for further care. The vehicles suffered total damage of around 5,500 euros.

