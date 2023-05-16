Motorcyclist died in a traffic accident at the exit from Yopal to Aguazul – news

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, through the Specialized Directorate against Computer Crimes, managed to prosecute Andrés Felipe Cardoso Álvarez, alias Orgón, a designated cybercriminal who would have accessed and affected the websites of various public and private entities.

This person would belong to the group calling itself ‘Anonymous Colombia’. The test material reveals that, apparently, he entered the Internet pages of various institutions and modified the visual aspect as part of a criminal plan of sabotage and discredit.

According to the investigation carried out by Police investigators, he participated in at least 500 cyberattacks and had planned to continue participating in more, to achieve recognition within the network.

Authorities revealed that his capture was recorded in the rural area of ​​Aguazul, for security the path was not confirmed, the subject was in a very humble house, from where he carried out his attacks with two computers and a cell phone, in the sector he posed as a farm worker so as not to arouse suspicion.

The investigation identified 12 different events that occurred in 2020, in which alias Orgón allegedly affected city halls, municipal ombudsmen, traffic institutes, automotive diagnostic centers and a Regional Autonomous Corporation in Tolima, Huila and Norte de Santander. In addition, it is believed that he also participated in cyber attacks in Brazil, Venezuela, El Salvador, Spain and Canada.

For these facts, the Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crimes of abusive access to a computer system, computer damage and illegitimate obstruction of a computer system or telecommunication network. The defendant did not accept the charges and received a custodial sentence in jail.

Source: Office of the Attorney General of the Nation – National Police

