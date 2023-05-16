Home » Instead of a center of living culture, tinkering? | Company | .a week
Instead of a center of living culture, tinkering?

Instead of a center of living culture, tinkering?

we informed the public about our steps several times (we also prepared a presentation of our predecessors’ attempts at change in 2012, 2014, 2018). In the final phase, we sent a proposal for the establishment of the H.urban cultural center (also with a detailed idea of ​​the solution of the premises, approx. 30,000 square meters, and with the concept of their use) to the Minister of Culture Mr. Milanova as a representative of the owner of the building, i.e. j. Slovak Republic.

But we failed. In December 2022, the resigned minister rejected the project with the argument that she must first financially take care of other buildings that need more urgent reconstruction, and since then she has not responded to other proposals.

See also  Xi'an shuts down two private hospitals, thousands of patients are in distress, netizens criticize | myocardial infarction | scapegoat |

