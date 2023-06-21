Movies to see Wednesday 21 June, in prime time and late evening

What Movies are on TV Tonight? Here’s ours Complete TV Guide with the Best Movies broadcast tonight, Wednesday 21 June 2023, in prime and late evening on the main free-to-air TV channels, with plots, casts and trailers.

Green Book (Drama, Comedy) broadcast on Rai Movie at 21.10a film by Peter Farrelly, starring Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini, Don Stark, PJ Byrne, Sebastian Maniscalco, Brian Stepanek and Nick Vallelonga.

The plot of the movie: The film tells of the bouncer Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), an Italian-American with a rather rough education who in 1962 was hired as a chauffeur by Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali), one of the most famous jazz pianists in the world. The purpose? Drive him from New York to the southern states, in places where the civil rights of African Americans are far from being legitimately acquired.

Shirley relies on the Negro Motorist Green Book for the trip: a map of motels, restaurants and gas stations where even African Americans are welcome. Having to deal with the racism but also the humanity of the people they meet, Lip and Shirley will first of all learn to know and respect each other…

Green Book: The Official Italian Trailer of the Movie – HD

Sherlock Holmes (Giallo) broadcast on Italia 1 at 21.20un film di Guy Ritchie, con Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong, Eddie Marsan, Kelly Reilly, James Fox, Hans Matheson, Robert Stone, William Hope, Robert Maillet, David Garrick, William Houston e Terry Taplin.

The plot of the movie: Sherlock Holmes, and his partner Dr. John Watson are on the trail of a man who performed black magic rituals by killing young women. The two, managing to interrupt a rite before the murder, discover that the celebrant is Lord Blackwood and with the help and intervention of Inspector Lestrade and the police, they capture and arrest him. Three months later, Watson is engaged to Mary Morstan and moves out of 221B Baker Street, where he lived with Holmes, looking forward to never having to deal with his eccentricities again.

Meanwhile, Blackwood, who has been sentenced to be executed by hanging, demands to see Holmes, warning him of three more unstoppable deaths that will cause great changes in the world…

Sherlock Holmes: The Official Italian Trailer of the Movie – HD

The amazing story of Winter the dolphin (Family) in tenth water TwentySeven alle ore 21.10un film di Charles Martin Smith, con Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd, Kris Kristofferson, Harry Connick Jr., Ray McKinnon, Nathan Gamble, Rus Blackwell, Marc Macaulay, Frances Sternhagen, Jim Fitzpatrick, Austin Stowell, Richard Libertini e Mike Pniewski.

The plot of the movie: The film tells the story of Sawyer Nelson, a little boy who spends his days cycling along the beach. One day he realizes that there is something on the shore: a dolphin got caught in a crab trap. The animal is injured and needs to be rescued. To take care of it is the Clay Haskett, who directs the Clearwater Marine Hospital. His daughter Hazel decides to name the mammal Winter. When Sawyer asks to see him, the doctor is reluctant because he knows the boy has not been trained to interact with these types of animals. Winter, however, seems really happy to see him and this removes any doubts from Haskett who agrees to the visits. The little boy, however, gets carried away and, instead of going to the summer school, he prefers to visit the dolphin every day. Although Lorraine, his mother, doesn’t take his conduct at all well, she understands that this new friendship has a positive effect on her son and so she agrees to let him volunteer at the Clearwater Marine Hospital. Everything gets complicated when Winter has to amputate his tail. It is then that Sawyer asks Dr. McCarthy (Morgan Freeman) for help who has a crazy but brilliant idea…

The incredible story of Winter the dolphin: The English trailer of the film

Final confession (Dramatic) broadcast on Warner TV at 21.30a Keith Gordon film starring Nick Nolte, Alan Arkin, Bernard Behrens, Frankie Faison, Kirsten Dunst, Zach Grenier, Arye Gross, Sheryl Lee, Gerard Parkes, Norman Rodway, Vlasta Vrana and Anna Berger.

The plot of the movie: Berlin 1939. Howard J. Campbell is an American playwright much loved in Germany, happily married to a charming German woman and well introduced in the high military and political spheres of Nazi power. Under this enviable cover, a mysterious US Secret Service emissary convinces him to become a fifth column within the enemy headquarters. Devoted entirely to this mission, Campbell agrees to be exploited by the Nazi regime as the standard bearer of a new Aryan America and, at the same time, to pay the price at home for a campaign that brands him as a traitor… Returning across the Atlantic after the war, after having miraculously escaped death in the defeat of Hitler’s power, he will have to deal with this new cumbersome public image: caught in an obsessive grip between those who continue to brand him of Nazi war crimes and those who tend to raise him to the standard bearer of the good old days gone by. ..

