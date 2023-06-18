Munguía Payés is accused in a new process for money and asset laundering and illicit enrichment

Impacts: 0

Today, David Munguía Payés, former Minister of National Defense, was charged by the Prosecutor’s Office in a new proceeding for money and asset laundering and illicit enrichment, for an amount of $1,147,650.00.

According to investigations, Munguía Payés is one of those who received money from the State illegally, during the administration of former president and fugitive from justice Mauricio Funes.

Munguía Payés received an amount of $192,650.00 from the intelligence and espionage category. The former official also illegally obtained funds through monthly and Christmas bonuses in the amount of $955,000.00.

The Initial Hearing of this new process has been set for June 22, at 9:00 am. Munguía Payés received an 18-year prison sentence on May 29, for the crimes of illegal groups, breach of duty and arbitrary acts.