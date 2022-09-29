Xi’an News Network News National Day is approaching. On September 28, Lv Laisheng, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and executive vice mayor, went to key parts of the city to inspect and promote safe production and epidemic prevention and control.

Lv Laisheng came to Yanchang Shell Qujiang Chi South Road Gas Station, Joy City, and Datang Furong Garden successively to inspect the equipment of firefighting facilities, the setting of safety passages, and the implementation of epidemic prevention measures, and pointed out problems and put forward requirements on the spot.

Lv Laisheng emphasized that the National Day holiday and the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China are approaching, and it is a great responsibility to do a good job in safety production and epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to tighten the chord of thinking, press down the responsibilities of all parties, strictly implement the requirements of “prevention of the epidemic, stable economic development, and safe development”, and make every effort to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property. It is necessary to carry out the “Hundred Days Action” for safety production, pay close attention to key areas such as gas, self-built houses, dangerous chemicals, road traffic, construction and shopping malls and scenic spots, and comprehensively rectify potential safety hazards. It is necessary to strengthen on-duty duty and emergency drills, work hard in peacetime, put measures in place, and resolutely prevent all kinds of accidents. It is necessary to adhere to the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, strictly follow the work arrangements of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, and do a good job of external defense input and normalized prevention and control measures before and after the National Day, so as to create a safe and stable social environment for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. .

Wen Yan, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press