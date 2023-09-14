Home » Municipal Procuratorate Holds Mobilization and Deployment Meeting on Implementing Xi Jinping’s Thought for a New Era
News

Municipal Procuratorate Holds Mobilization and Deployment Meeting on Implementing Xi Jinping’s Thought for a New Era

by admin

Jiaxing Municipal People’s Procuratorate Holds Meeting on Implementing Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism

Jiaxing Municipal People’s Procuratorate recently held a mobilization and deployment meeting on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics for a new era. The meeting was presided over by Yang Jinsong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Chief Prosecutor.

The meeting emphasized the importance of carrying out in-depth education on Xi Jinping’s socialist thought throughout the Party, which is a major deployment made by the Party Central Committee to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party. The goal is to mobilize all Party comrades to work together and complete the Party’s central tasks. This education is also a crucial step in advancing the new great project of party building in the new era. The city’s procuratorial organs must fully understand the significance of this thematic education and effectively enhance their political consciousness, ideological consciousness, and action consciousness in carrying out the education.

The meeting outlined several requirements for the procuratorial organs. They must firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and building new achievements.” This includes implementing the important requirements of “learning to build soul, learning to increase wisdom, learning to correct style, and learning to promote cadres.” The procuratorial organs must also carry out theoretical study, investigation and research, promote development, carry out inspection and rectification, and establish rules and regulations throughout the education.

The meeting emphasized the need for a strict spirit and practical style throughout the entire process of thematic education. Responsibilities should be tightened at all levels, and tasks should be broken down in detail to ensure that everyone takes their own responsibilities and cooperates closely. The meeting also called for increased publicity efforts to create a good atmosphere for the theme education.

See also  Transforming Results into Action: Jiangsu Theme Education Promotes Development through Large-Scale Discussions

Prior to the meeting, the Municipal Procuratorate held a party group meeting and the first meeting of the theme education leading group. During these meetings, the theme education implementation plan was studied and reviewed, and a leading group and its office were established.

The mobilization and deployment meeting marks an important step in the implementation of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought in Jiaxing Municipal People’s Procuratorate. It sets the stage for comprehensive education and understanding of Xi’s thought, and ensures that the procuratorial organ is aligned with the Party’s central objectives and requirements.

You may also like

VENICE 80 – Director Giacomo Abbruzzese at the...

With firm measures.. Iran is preparing for the...

Federal Forces Arrest Norberto ‘N’, Financial Operator of...

What are book fairs for?

China-Venezuela Relations Upgraded to All-Weather Strategic Partnership: Zhao...

Nasdaq Hashdex Ether Mixed ETF Deposit Joins Crypto...

Numbers of fighters were monitored in the ranks...

Tragic Gun Violence Incident Leaves One Dead in...

Guatemala: oust prosecutor calls for president-elect

The Jiaxing Station of the 19th Asian Games...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy