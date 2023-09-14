Municipal Procuratorate Holds Mobilization and Deployment Meeting on Implementing Xi Jinping’s Thought for a New Era

Jiaxing Municipal People’s Procuratorate Holds Meeting on Implementing Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism

Jiaxing Municipal People’s Procuratorate recently held a mobilization and deployment meeting on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics for a new era. The meeting was presided over by Yang Jinsong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Chief Prosecutor.

The meeting emphasized the importance of carrying out in-depth education on Xi Jinping’s socialist thought throughout the Party, which is a major deployment made by the Party Central Committee to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party. The goal is to mobilize all Party comrades to work together and complete the Party’s central tasks. This education is also a crucial step in advancing the new great project of party building in the new era. The city’s procuratorial organs must fully understand the significance of this thematic education and effectively enhance their political consciousness, ideological consciousness, and action consciousness in carrying out the education.

The meeting outlined several requirements for the procuratorial organs. They must firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and building new achievements.” This includes implementing the important requirements of “learning to build soul, learning to increase wisdom, learning to correct style, and learning to promote cadres.” The procuratorial organs must also carry out theoretical study, investigation and research, promote development, carry out inspection and rectification, and establish rules and regulations throughout the education.

The meeting emphasized the need for a strict spirit and practical style throughout the entire process of thematic education. Responsibilities should be tightened at all levels, and tasks should be broken down in detail to ensure that everyone takes their own responsibilities and cooperates closely. The meeting also called for increased publicity efforts to create a good atmosphere for the theme education.

Prior to the meeting, the Municipal Procuratorate held a party group meeting and the first meeting of the theme education leading group. During these meetings, the theme education implementation plan was studied and reviewed, and a leading group and its office were established.

The mobilization and deployment meeting marks an important step in the implementation of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought in Jiaxing Municipal People’s Procuratorate. It sets the stage for comprehensive education and understanding of Xi’s thought, and ensures that the procuratorial organ is aligned with the Party’s central objectives and requirements.

