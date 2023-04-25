Municipalities in the north of the Valley prepare for a possible eruption of El Ruiz

While the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano remains on orange alert due to permanent seismic activity, the north of Valle del Cauca is preparing for a possible eruption.

That is how the CVC carries out a training project for municipal councils for disaster risk management, in order to optimize risk management in municipalities.

Although the volcano is not in the department, some of its municipalities such as El Águila, Ansermanuevo, Cartago, Alcalá and Ulloa, are part of its area of ​​influence, peripherally, for which reason preparation is urgent in case it erupts .

Skills

Within the framework of this activity , a delegation from the North DAR of the CVC traveled to the municipality of El Águila to clarify all institutional competencies related to the subject, in order to achieve better risk management and establish operational guidelines that guarantee compliance with the objectives set.

The mayor of El Águila Yulian Daniel Gallego García stressed that with these consultancies the Municipality is given the necessary tools, in order to strengthen risk management.

For his part, Julio Andrés Ospina Giraldo, a CVC official, indicated that with these advisories, “The idea is to review and adjust the Municipal Risk Management Planbased on what was proposed in 2022, to prioritize situations and plan the necessary actions that aim at their mitigation, in accordance with the approach to the concept of prevention”.

In the same way, he announced that during the next meeting the prioritized risks will be socialized so that they can be discussed and the criteria related to said actions will be unified, which must be socialized with the community.

