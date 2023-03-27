In Popayán PS made an investment of close to $2,057 million to supply and strengthen the Stores for the People program.

The director of Social Prosperity, Cielo Rusinque Urrego, announced before the mayors of Cauca, meeting in Popayán, that 76% of the department’s municipalities are prioritized in the transition to the Citizen Income program, which will provide families in extreme poverty condition of the country up to $500,000 per month. Prioritization is defined, within the framework of the attribution of this monetary transfer, based on hunger maps, for those municipalities with high rates of malnutrition, PDET municipalities, victims and indigenous households.

Rusinque directed, also in Popayán, the beginning of deliveries of inventory merchandise for shopkeepers participating in the Stores for the People program, which comes from the previous government, with which the entity seeks to strengthen these emblematic businesses of the popular economy and contribute to the improvement of the socioeconomic conditions of the households of the participants, to help cushion the impact that the pandemic had on their businesses. Of the 800 beneficiaries in the city, 690 are women. The local investment of the program is close to 2,057 million pesos.

It should be noted that those who did not manage to attend this conference will be summoned in the coming days to receive their input kits. In the act of delivering the goods, the official called on the participants to oversee this type of process, adding that it is expected that “what they receive today as seed capital will multiply and imply accompaniment and an injection not only of encouragement, but also give them an element to reactivate their small businesses and get a good workout with this program.”

One of the participants, on behalf of the shopkeepers, referred to the difficulties faced by people in his union to pay the costs involved in being job formalizers and called for banks to provide access to credit under “more favorable conditions because the current They are too expensive.”

After the day with the merchants, which took place last Friday, the director of Social Prosperity held meetings with the governor, Elías Larrahondo, and with representatives of the region’s universities. The following day, Saturday March 25, a meeting was held with leaders of the Association of Community Councils of Northern Cauca -Aconc-, a territorial ethnic organization that brings together 43 organizations of the Afro-descendant population.

In total, the entity allocated $3,337 million for these works, with which it is expected to improve the quality of life of some 4,200 people settled in the construction sites and surrounding areas. These are added to the 69 works that the Government delivered in 65 municipalities of the country, with an investment of more than $92,000 million and that are part of projects started in the last administration and that were suspended or underfunded. With this impulse, it was possible to go from 5 to 70% of the execution of works by the entity.