In the final match of the three-match T20 series between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Green Shirts came back and won. Afghanistan defeated by 66 runs. Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and decided to field in the third and final T20 match played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Batting first, Pakistan scored 182 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Saeem Ayub scored 49 runs and fell one run short of his maiden career half-century. Iftikhar Ahmed scored 31, captain Shadab Khan scored 28 and Abdullah Shafiq scored 21 runs. On behalf of Afghanistan, Mujeebur Rahman took 2 wickets while Fazal Haq Farooqui, Muhammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmed, Rashid Khan and Karim Jannat took one wicket each. In reply, Afghanistan were bowled out for 116 runs in 18.4 overs chasing a target of 182 runs. Azmatullah Omarzai scored 21 runs, Rahmanullah Garbaz scored 18 runs and Mohammad Nabi scored 17 runs. Captain Shadab Khan and Ehsanullah took 3 wickets each while Imad Wasim, Wasim Jr and Zaman Khan dismissed one player each. The series of three T20 matches between Pakistan and Afghanistan was 1-2 in the name of Afghanistan.